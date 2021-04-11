The Capitals are 26-11-4 in division play. Washington has scored 136 goals and is fifth in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game. Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 21.

Boston beat Washington 4-2 in the last meeting between these teams on April 8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with 48 points, scoring 19 goals and collecting 29 assists. Craig Smith has two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 21 goals and has 36 points. T.J. Oshie has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Charlie McAvoy: out (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk: day to day (upper body), Trent Frederic: day to day (illness).

Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.