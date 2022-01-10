Washington’s Nic Dowd hit Marchand on the bridge of his nose, requiring significant cleanup of blood on the ice and repairs to his nose on the bench. With Dowd still serving the double-minor penalty, Marchand — gauze stuffed in his nostrils — sparked the comeback by setting up David Pastrnak for his first goal of the game on a 5-on-3 power play with 1:26 left in the first period.