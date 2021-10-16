NOTES: Before Marchand’s first goal, the loudest cheer of the first period came when the video monitor above center ice switched to highlights of the AL Championship Series in Houston, where the Red Sox hit grand slams in each of the two innings of a 9-5 win to even the series at 1-1. ... Dallas LW Roope Hintz was helped to the locker room after getting a cut to his face while down on the ice in front of his own late in the first period. Hintz was back with the Stars on the bench for the start of the second.