It was the Bruins’ third straight win — their sixth in seven games — and the third time in a row they have opened a four-goal lead. Michael Pezzetta scored midway through the second period for Montreal to make it 4-1 and spoil Ullmark’s shutout bid.
Jake Allen gave up two goals on seven shots in the first 17:11 before he was replaced by Sam Montembeault, who stopped 31 of 34 shots the rest of the way.
STARS 5, KRAKEN 2
DALLAS — Joe Pavelski had two goals and three assists for his firs career five-point game, Jason Robertson scored to extend his NHL-best home point streak to 11 games and Dallas beat Seattle.
Roope Hintz had a goal and two assists and Jani Hakanpaa added an empty-netter for Dallas, which has won its last five home games and 13 of 14 at the American Airlines Center. Jake Oettinger stopped 23 shots.
Jared McCann had his team-leading 15th goal and also assisted on Calle Jarnkrok’s power-play goal for the Kraken, who are 0-5-1 in their last six games. Philipp Grubauer had 20 saves.