Marchessault scores 2, Golden Knights beat Kraken 5-2

SEATTLE — Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 Saturday night. Keegan Kolesar, Reilly Smith and Shea Theodore also scored to help the Golden Knights win their third straight to open the season. Adin Hill stopped 31 shots in his first start. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Justin Schultz and Jaden Schwartz scored in the third period for Seattle. Martin Jones had 19 saves through two periods, and Philip Grubauer stopped all five shots he faced in the third.

Kolesar scored just 12 seconds into the game. After the opening faceoff, the puck was on the stick of Seattle defenseman Will Borgen in his own zone. William Carrier took it away from him and got it to Kolesar just beyond the top of the crease for a shot into the lower left for his first of the season.

With Seattle’s Alex Wennberg in the box for high sticking, Alex Pietrangelo sent a pass across the ice from the right faceoff circle to Marchessault, and he sent a slap shot past Jones at 3:07 to make it 2-0.

Smith needed just 8 seconds into a power play to make it 3-0 for Vegas with 6:05 left in the second, sweeping in a pass from Chandler Stephenson for his first.

Marchessault made it 4-0 with 2:49 remaining in the middle period with his third of the season, sending a shallow shot from the right side behind Jones and into the net.

Theodore drilled one in from the high slot with 16.5 seconds left in the period for his first and a 5-0 lead.

The Kraken avoided a shutout when Schultz scored with 6:41 left in the game for his first. Schwartz, playing in his 600th NHL game, scored his first of the year with 3:43 to go.

NOT THE FASTEST

The goal at the 12-second mark did not go down as a record for either team. The Vegas record for fastest goal was by William Karlsson just 10 seconds in against Colorado on April 29, 2021, in a 5-2 victory. The fastest goal allowed by Seattle was last Feb. 21 in Vancouver when Tyler Motte scored 11 seconds into the Canucks’ 5-2 win. ...

HOME WOES

The Kraken lost their second straight home opener. Their first home game in their inaugural season last year was a 4-2 loss to Vancouver.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: At Calgary on Tuesday night.

Kraken: Host Carolina on Monday night.

