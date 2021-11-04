Brady Tkachuk scored for Ottawa, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots.
Carrier opened the scoring at 4:31 of the second period. Carrier seemed to whiff a bit on his shot, throwing Gustavsson’s timing off.
Howden made it 2-0 on a tip-in with 8:39 left in the period, and Marchessault got his first of the night on a backhander with 7:35 left in the period. Tkachuk tipped in Artem Zub’s point shot with 4:10 to go in the middle period.
Pietrangelo made it 4-1 late in the third, and Marchessault added an empty-net goal.
UP NEXT:
Golden Knights: At Montreal on Saturday night.
Senators: Host Tampa Bay on Saturday.