Mattias Janmark and Radek Faksa scored and Khudobin stopped 26 shots for Dallas in the opener of a four-game trip. The Stars had won four in a row.

Coop tied it at 2 at 1:52 of the third, scoring off a rebound of Tucker Poolman’s shot.

AD

Laine opened the scoring on a power play with 27 seconds left in the first.

Janmark tied it at 5:22 of the second, and Faksa made it 2-1 with 9:33 left in the period.

AD

NOTES: Copp stretched his point streak to three games, with two goals and an assist in that span. .... Winnipeg was 1 of 3 on the power play. Dallas was 0 for 1.

UP NEXT:

Stars: At Calgary on Tuesday night.

Jets: Host Colorado on Tuesday night.

was first published Nov. 10, 2019.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD