Jakob Silfverberg scored his team-leading 11th goal for the Ducks. Devin Shore had his first of the season and John Gibson made 30 saves. Anaheim is 1-3-1 in its last five games.
NOTES: Gibson missed the past two games with an illness. ... Winnipeg is 12-2-2 in one-goal games. ... Nick Shore, picked up on waivers from Toronto on Wednesday, made his Winnipeg debut.
UP NEXT
Ducks: At Minnesota on Tuesday night.
Jets: Host Detroit on Tuesday night.
