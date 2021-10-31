NOTES: Calgary defenseman Noah Hanifin (upper body) returned after missing one game. Also back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the entire road trip was Nikita Zadorov. Juuso Valimaki came out of the Flames lineup. ... The Flames haven’t trailed since their season-opening loss to Edmonton. ... The Flyers fell to 0-2-0 when giving up the first goal. They are 4-0-1 when scoring first. ... Sean Couturier’s four-game point streak (4-3-7) came to an end.