Anze Kopitar, Dustin Brown and Adrian Kempe scored for the Kings, who have lost three of four. Jonathan Quick stopped 21 shots.

Marleau scored when Quick tried to knock away a deflected shot by Labanc, only to send it to the veteran forward for a shot into an open net.

Kopitar tied the game 3-all at 12:52 of the third period on the rebound of Alex Iafallo’s shot.

The Sharks took a 1-0 lead 5:53 into the first on Karlsson’s third goal.

Logan Couture had the primary assist, his eighth assist and 11th point during a seven-game streak.

Meier extended the lead to 2-0 at 6:19 of the second when the Sharks caught the Kings on an odd-man rush, and he made it 3-0 at 8:45 when he scored into an open net off Brendan Dillon’s pass to the far post.

Meier has three goals in his past three games.

The Kings cut the deficit to 3-1 at 18:59 when Kempe scored his third goal.

Los Angeles kept the pressure on in the third period, with Brown pulling them to 3-2 at 8:31.

NOTES: Sharks C Tomas Hertl missed his third straight game because of a lower-body injury. … Labanc has two goals and four assists in his past five games. … Karlsson got his fourth multi-point game of the season. … The Kings are 1-11-0 when allowing the first goal.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Host the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

Kings: Host the New York Islanders on Wednesday.

