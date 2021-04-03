The Maple Leafs are 24-10-3 in division matchups. Toronto ranks fourth in the Nhl recording 9.1 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.8 assists.

Toronto took down Calgary 2-0 in the last meeting between these teams on March 20.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 31 points, scoring nine goals and registering 22 assists. Mikael Backlund has five assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 24 goals and has 42 points. Zach Hyman has four goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-7-0, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: out (foot), Frederik Andersen: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.