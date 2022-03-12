Derick Brassard scored his 200th NHL goal in the second period Philadelphia. The Flyers have a 11-game (0-9-2) road losing streak . Martin Jones stopped 33 shots.
BLUES 7, PREDATORS 4
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Robert Thomas scored his second goal with 2:38 left and St. Louis beat Nashville for its second straight victory.
Thomas also had an assist, David Perron had two goals, including an empty-netter with 1:57 left, and Justin Faulk added a second empty-net goal 24 seconds later. Brandon Saad and Torey Krug each had a goal and an assist.
Matt Duchene scored two goals, tying his career high with 31, and also had an assist for Nashville. Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johnsen each had a goal.