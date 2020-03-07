Cam Talbot made 32 saves to win in his 300th NHL start.
Taylor Hall had a goal and an assist and Carl Soderberg also scored for Arizona.
Soderberg pulled Arizona within a goal at 10:57 of the second period. The Swede dove on a loose puck trickling between Talbot’s pads and shoveled it over the goal line.
Backlund made it 3-1 at 4:17 on a give-and-go with Andrew Mangiapane. Backlund swept the puck from the high slot into the net’s corner on Darcy Kuemper’s stick side.
NOTES: Tkachuk has nine points in his last six games. ... Kuemper stopped 31 shots.
UP NEXT
Coyotes: At Winnipeg on Monday night.
Flames: Host Vegas on Sunday.
