The Senators are 7-7-5 against division opponents. Ottawa leads the league with 12 shorthanded goals, led by Chris Tierney with four.

The Maple Leafs are 15-12-6 against conference opponents. Toronto has scored 204 goals and is third in the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game. Matthews leads the team with 41.

In their last meeting on Feb. 1, Toronto won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Chabot leads the Senators with 26 assists and has collected 31 points this season. Brady Tkachuk has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 41 goals and has 69 points. Zach Hyman has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

Senators: 3-4-3, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Mark Borowiecki: day to day (personal).

Maple Leafs: Frederik Andersen: day to day (neck), Andreas Johnsson: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.