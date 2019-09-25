Matthews, who played with regular linemates William Nylander and Andreas Johnsson, scored on a third-period power play off a great feed from Marner.

Andersen has allowed just one goal in seven periods of preseason action.

HALAK, BRUINS BLANK DEVILS

In Boston, Jaroslav Halak stopped 29 shots to lead the Bruins to a 2-0 win over the New Jersey Devils.

Jack Studnicka scored in the first period and David Backes doubled Boston’s lead early in the third.

Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 30 saves for the Devils.

