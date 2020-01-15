The Flames are 12-11-2 on the road. Calgary has converted on 19.1% of power-play opportunities, scoring 27 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Dec. 12, Calgary won 4-2. Johnny Gaudreau scored two goals for the Flames.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 57 points, scoring 34 goals and adding 23 assists. Mitchell Marner has recorded 11 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Matthew Tkachuk leads the Flames with 38 points, scoring 15 goals and registering 23 assists. Gaudreau has recorded 9 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 6-2-2, averaging 4.8 goals, 7.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with a .881 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

