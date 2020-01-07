The Jets are 13-7-2 on the road. Winnipeg averages only 3.0 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Luca Sbisa leads the team averaging 0.3.

In their last meeting on Jan. 2, Toronto won 6-3. William Nylander scored a team-high two goals for the Maple Leafs in the victory.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 29 goals and has collected 52 points. Marner has totaled five goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

AD

Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 28 total assists and has recorded 48 points. Blake Wheeler has totaled 12 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 3-5-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with a .888 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 8-1-1, averaging 4.9 goals, 7.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD