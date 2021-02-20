Matthews also had two goals and two assists Thursday night at home in a 7-3 victory over Ottawa. He’s the sixth player in franchise history to have a 16-game points streak, two back of record-holders Darryl Sittler and Ed Olczyk.
Matthews scored both goals against the Canadiens on the power play.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Paul Byron and Tyler Toffoli scored for Montreal, and Carey Price stopped 22 shots.
The Canadiens played for the first time in a week after beating the Maple Leafs 2-1 in Toronto a week ago.
UP NEXT
Maple Leafs: Host Calgary on Monday and Wednesday nights.
Canadiens: At Ottawa on Sunday and Tuesday nights.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.