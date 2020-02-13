JUPITER, Fla. — Brad Miller and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract. The deal for the 30-year-old infielder includes $500,000 in available performance bonuses for plate appearances. He hit .260 with 13 homers and 25 RBIs last year for Cleveland and Philadelphia. Miller has a .241 average with 88 homers and 293 RBIs in seven major league seasons that included time with Seattle, Tampa Bay and Milwaukee.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Right-hander Taijuan Walker returned to the Seattle Mariners, agreeing to a $2 million, one-year contract that includes $500,000 each in performance and roster bonuses. The 27-year-old was selected by Seattle with the 43rd overall pick in the 2010 amateur draft and went 22-22 with a 4.18 ERA for the Mariners from 2013-16. He was traded to Arizona in November 2016 and went 9-9 with a 3.46 ERA for the Diamondbacks from 2017-19. Walker had Tommy John surgery in April 2018. He returned to the major leagues on the final day of last season and became a free agent in December when Arizona declined to offer him a contract.

AD

AD

LOS ANGELES — Tyler Toffoli and Austin Wagner scored 39 seconds apart in the second period to give Los Angeles the lead, and the Kings went on to beat the Calgary Flames 5-3. Kurtis MacDermid, Jeff Carter and Sean Walker also scored to help the Kings end a five-game losing streak. Calvin Petersen stopped 35 shots to get his first win of the season in his second start. Elias Lindholm had two goals and Mikael Backlund also scored for Calgary. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists and David Rittich finished with 28 saves in the Flames’ fourth loss in six games.

UNDATED — News outlets in New Orleans are set to argue that they should have access to a hearing on the confidentiality of emails between Catholic officials and an NFL franchise. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate and three TV stations will ask a judge today to let them cover a hearing on whether emails between the Archdiocese of New Orleans and New Orleans Saints executives should be released. Lawyers for victims of clergy sex abuse have told The Associated Press that the emails show how Saints executives helped the archdiocese with public relations damage control arising from the clergy abuse scandal.