Bruins winger Brad Marchand appeared to injure his right shoulder in the second period when he was hit from behind into the boards by Garnet Hathaway, who was called for interference on the play. Marchand did not return. ... Boston’s Anton Blidh needed a few minutes and a hand from a trainer to get back on his skates after getting leveled on a hit by Wilson with 4:33 left in the first. Blidh also did not return. ... The Capitals placed RW T.J. Oshie on injured reserve Thursday for an upper-body injury that had kept him out of the previous two games. Oshie will be eligible to return Monday when the Capitals host Vegas. ... Washington D John Carlson and F Conor Sheary remained in COVID-19 protocol and did not play. ... The Capitals were also without D Dmitry Orlov, who served the first of a two-game suspension for kneeing Winnipeg F Nikolaj Ehlers on Tuesday.