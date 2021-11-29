NOTES: Kraken D Will Borgen recorded his first NHL point on Appleton’s first goal. Seattle’s selection from Buffalo in the expansion draft became the 33rd player to get his first point against the team that drafted him. … Gourde’s assist gave him 200 career points. … Dahlin got his 100th assist on Skinner’s first goal. … Will Butcher saved a goal for Buffalo in the second period, lunging with his stick behind Tokarski to keep the puck from crossing the line after it dribbled through the goalie’s pads. … The Sabres were the last team to score two short-handed goals in the same period in a win against the Flyers on March 31.