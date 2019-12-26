The Flames are 5-5-1 against the rest of their division. Calgary averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the NHL. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 34 total minutes.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDavid has recorded 62 total points while scoring 21 goals and adding 41 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has totaled four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Matthew Tkachuk leads the Flames with 32 points, scoring 14 goals and adding 18 assists. Sean Monahan has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Oilers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Brandon Manning: out (undisclosed), Mike Smith: day to day (lower body).

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

