The Oilers are 8-5-1 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Edmonton ranks eighth in the league shooting 10.4% and averaging 3.0 goals on 29.1 shots per game.

In their last matchup on Dec. 27, Calgary won 5-1. Andrew Mangiapane recorded a team-high 3 points for the Flames.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 18 goals, adding 16 assists and totaling 34 points. Matthew Tkachuk has totaled three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Zack Kassian leads the Oilers with a plus-five in 43 games played this season. Leon Draisaitl has recorded four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Flames: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, five assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

