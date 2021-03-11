The Senators are 9-19-1 against the rest of their division. Ottawa leads the Nhl shooting 31.6 shots per game while averaging 2.6 goals.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDavid leads the Oilers with 32 assists and has 48 points this season. Leon Draisaitl has four goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Drake Batherson leads the Senators with nine goals and has 18 points. Colin White has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 5.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Senators: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Alex Stalock: out (health protocols), Zack Kassian: out (upper body), Josh Archibald: day to day (upper body).

Senators: Marcus Hogberg: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.