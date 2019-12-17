The Blues are 14-2-3 in Western Conference games. St. Louis is eighth in the league shooting 10.2% and averaging 3.1 goals on 29.8 shots per game.

The Oilers are 10-8-3 in Western Conference play. Edmonton leads the league with 34 power-play goals, led by James Neal with 10.

St. Louis took down Edmonton 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Thomas leads the Blues with a plus-seven in 30 games played this season. David Perron has scored four goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Zack Kassian leads the Oilers with a plus-eight in 33 games played this season. McDavid has totaled two goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .890 save percentage.

Blues: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Ivan Barbashev: day to day (upper body), Zach Sanford: day to day (upper body).

Oilers: Brandon Manning: out (undisclosed), Mike Smith: day to day (lower body).

