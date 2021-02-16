The Jets are 9-5-1 against North Division teams. Winnipeg ranks seventh in the Nhl averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Nikolaj Ehlers with 10.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDavid leads the Oilers with 21 assists and has 30 points this season. Leon Draisaitl has five goals over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Ehlers leads the Jets with 10 goals and has 17 points. Mark Scheifele has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .891 save percentage.

Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Zack Kassian: out (upper body).

Jets: Pierre-Luc Dubois: out (lower body).

