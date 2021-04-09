The Oilers are 25-14-2 against the rest of their division. Edmonton ranks sixth in the Nhl averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by McDavid with 23.

In their last meeting on April 2, Edmonton won 3-2. Leon Draisaitl recorded a team-high 2 points for the Oilers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 33 points, scoring nine goals and registering 24 assists. Mark Giordano has three goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Draisaitl leads the Oilers with a plus-23 in 41 games this season. McDavid has six goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 2-8-0, averaging two goals, 3.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

Oilers: 7-1-2, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Oilers: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.