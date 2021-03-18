Tyson Barrie had a career-high four assists, and Leon Draisaitl had three for the Oilers. Mike Smith made 30 saves.
Elias Lindholm, Mikael Backlund and Johnny Gaudreau scored for Calgary in the Flames’ first loss since Darryl Sutter returned as coach. Sutter directed the Flames to three straight victories after taking over for the fired Geoff Ward.
UP NEXT
Oilers: At Winnipeg on Thursday and Saturday nights.
Flames: At Toronto on Friday and Saturday nights.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.