Leon Draisaitl and Tyler had a goal and an assist, Tyson Barrie, Darnell Nurse and Gaetan Haas also scored and Mike Smith made 23 saves.
Edmonton improved to 18-11-0 to take sole possession of second in the North Division, four points behind the idle Toronto Maple Leafs.
Thomas Chabot and Brady Tkachuk scored for Ottawa.
Edmonton opened the series with a 3-2 victory Monday night and won 7-1 on Wednesday night. The Oilers have won four straight overall following three losses to Toronto. Edmonton is 8-3-0 in its last 11.
UP NEXT
Senators: Host Toronto on Sunday night.
Oilers: At Vancouver on Saturday night.
