McDavid scores in OT, Oilers beat Golden Knights 4-3

EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid scored 1:17 into overtime to give the slumping Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.

McDavid danced around a defender and chipped a shot over Adin Hill for his NHL-leading 16th of the season.

Warren Foegele, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman also scored to help the Oilers improve to 10-8-0. They had lost five of seven overall and three straight at home.