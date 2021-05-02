McDavid put the Oilers in front 1-0 with an end-to-end play at 4:46 of the first on the power play. Starting behind his own net, the Edmonton captain fed Draisaitl in the neutral zone before getting the pass back at the blue line. McDavid then charged past two defensemen, dangled the puck in front of Christopher Tanev and snapped it high past Markstrom for his 29th.