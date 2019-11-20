Draisaitl assisted on that last goal, giving him 28 points during his current streak.

Markus Granlund scored his first of the season, Jujhar Khaira also had a goal and Mikko Koskinen made 33 saves for Edmonton.

Kevin Labanc and Barclay Goodrow scored for the Sharks, who had been playing their best hockey of the season following a five-game skid. Martin Jones made 24 saves.

The Oilers began their trip on a good note, getting early goals from Granlund off a nice cross-ice feed from Oscar Klefbom and Kassian on a play that needed replay review. The referees initially ruled Mario Ferraro cleared Kassian’s shot that trickled through Jones off the goal line. But the situation room in Toronto buzzed in at the next stoppage, ruling the puck crossed the goal line.

The Sharks got back into it thanks to a fortunate bounce as Logan Couture’s shot was stopped by Koskinen but the rebound deflected off Labanc, hit Koskinen in the back and rolled into the net.

San Jose put on heavy pressure after that and had an 18-9 edge in shots but went down by two with 14.6 seconds left in the period when Khaira beat Jones with a shot through a screen from the point for his third goal in two games.

The Oilers tightened things up significantly in the second and added to the lead when Neal redirected a pass from McDavid past Jones for his eighth power-play goal of the season.

Koskinen preserved the three-goal lead by stopping Goodrow on a partial breakaway with San Jose short-handed in the final minute of the second period.

NOTES: The power-play goal by Neal was just the second the Sharks have allowed at home all season. ... Oilers D Adam Larsson is on the road trip and could return Thursday at Los Angeles for the first time since getting hurt blocking a shot in the season opener.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Visit the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

Sharks: At the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night.

