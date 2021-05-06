The Devils announced the relocation of their AHL franchise from Binghamton to Utica, New York, under a 10-year agreement. This marks the second time the Devils’ AHL team will be in Utica. They played as the Utica Devils from 1987-93 before changing affiliations to the Albany River Rats until 2006. The Devils bought the team in Lowell and played as the Lowell Devils until moving to Albany in 2010. They remained there until moving to Binghamton in 2017. They will now be called the Utica Comets beginning with the 2021-22 season.