Suspended San Jose forward Evander Kane was placed on waivers on Sunday. Kane, whose 21-game NHL suspension for submitting a fake vaccination card ended with Sunday’s game, has since been vaccinated. Dan Milstein, Kane’s new agent, said Kane would report to the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda if he clears waivers, while the Sharks try to trade him. … Chicago forward Dylan Strome was a healthy scratch for the second straight game. He’d been in former coach Jeremy Colliton’s doghouse at the start of the season, missing the first four games and six of the first eight. … It was San Jose’s second shutout of the season. Adin Hill picked up the other, at Montreal on Oct. 19.