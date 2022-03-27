Gerry Mayhew scored for Anaheim. Ducks rookie goalie Lukas Dostal turned back 19 shots in his fourth career appearance and third start.

Vlasic scored from high in the slot, firing a shot past Dostal.

Meier scored less than two minutes into the second period to give San Jose a 2-0 lead. His second goal came on a power play just under four minutes into the third to extend a 2-1 lead.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ducks trailed 2-0 when Mayhew scored over a minute into the third period. His seventh goal was unassisted.

Advertisement

NOTES

Ducks F Ryan Getzlaf returned to the lineup Saturday after missing nine games with a lower body injury. He was playing his 82nd career game against San Jose. ... G Anthony Stolarz (illness) is day to day. … Anaheim had a five-game winning streak against San Jose entering Saturday’s game. … The Ducks have lost 16 of 20 since Jan. 21. They’re 4-13-3 during that stretch.

Sharks F Logan Couture (upper body) is day to day, head coach Bob Boughner said Saturday. The Sharks captain may practice Monday and will likely play Wednesday against Arizona, Boughner said. … Rookie Scott Reedy’s assist on Vlasic’s goal was the 22-year-old’s first in 18 career games. … Reimer took a shot to his mask in the second period, but stayed in the game. … Vlasic’s third goal of the season was his second in three games. … Sharks F Tomas Hertl had two assists, raising his career total to 200. ... Meier extended his point streak to four games.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Host Dallas on Tuesday.

Sharks: Open a two-game trip Wednesday in Arizona.

___