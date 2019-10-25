Chicago went 22-60 overall with a 13-28 record on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Bulls averaged 104.9 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.1% from deep last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Grizzlies Injuries: Josh Jackson: day to day (ankle), Andre Iguodala: out (undisclosed).

Bulls Injuries: Chandler Hutchison: out (hamstring).

