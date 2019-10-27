Brooklyn went 29-23 in Eastern Conference play and 19-22 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Nets averaged 6.6 steals, 4.1 blocks and 15.1 turnovers per game last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: day to day (back soreness), Josh Jackson: out (not with team), Andre Iguodala: out (undisclosed).

Nets Injuries: Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD