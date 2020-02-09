The Islanders are 9-7-2 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. New York has converted on 19.7% of power-play opportunities, recording 24 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Jan. 18, Washington won 6-4. Ovechkin scored three goals for the Capitals.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: John Carlson has recorded 65 total points while scoring 14 goals and adding 51 assists for the Capitals. Ovechkin has scored 14 goals over the last 10 games for Washington.

AD

Mathew Barzal has collected 44 total points while scoring 18 goals and totaling 26 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has scored six goals over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .883 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.