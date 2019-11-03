Houston went 32-20 in Western Conference play and 22-19 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Rockets averaged 113.9 points per game last season, 42.1 in the paint, 18 off of turnovers and 12 on fast breaks.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Heat Injuries: Justise Winslow: day to day (lower back), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (groin), KZ Okpala: out (left achilles strain), Jimmy Butler III: day to day (foot).

Rockets Injuries: Gerald Green: out (left foot), Nene: out (abductor).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD