Atlanta went 29-53 overall and 16-36 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Hawks shot 45.1% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Heat Injuries: Derrick Jones Jr.: out (groin), Kelly Olynyk: day to day (left quad contusion), James Johnson: out (conditioning).

Hawks Injuries: Allen Crabbe III: out (knee), Chandler Parsons: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD