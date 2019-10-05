Artemi Panarin also scored for the Rangers, and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 31 shots.

Brady Tkachuk scored for the Senators, and Craig Anderson made 26 saves.

Zibanejad opened the scoring on a power-play at 6:04 of the first period, and Tkachuk tied it midway through the period.

AD

Zibanejad broke the tie at 9:53 of the second and made it 3-1 with a short-handed goal at 12:07. Zibanejad then set up Panarin’s power-play goal early in the third.

AD

NOTES: The Senators announced they will retire Chris Phillips’ No. 4 on Feb. 18. Phillips is the Senators’ leader in games played at 1,179. He officially retired in 2016. He will join Daniel Alfredsson as the only other modern era players to have a number retired. ... Ottawa defenseman Cody Goloubef and center Filip Chlapik were healthy scratches, as were New York centers Greg McKegg and Micheal Haley.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host Edmonton on Saturday night.

Senators: Host St. Louis on Thursday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD