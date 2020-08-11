The Blues are 29-11-6 in Western Conference games. St. Louis has converted on 24.3% of power-play opportunities, scoring 49 power-play goals.
The Canucks are 11-8-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Vancouver is seventh in the league recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.7 assists.
TOP PERFORMERS: Vince Dunn leads the Blues with a plus-15 in 71 games this season. Colton Parayko has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for St. Louis.
Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with a plus-16 in 68 games this season. Tanner Pearson has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Vancouver.
DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Blues: Averaging 2.0 goals, 3.3 assists, 5.7 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.0 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.
Canucks: Averaging 3.0 goals, 5.0 assists, 8.0 penalties and 19.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.
INJURIES: Blues: Ivan Barbashev: out (personal).
Canucks: Micheal Ferland: out (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
