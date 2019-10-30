Milwaukee finished 60-22 overall and 40-12 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Bucks averaged 118.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.3 last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Celtics Injuries: Daniel Theis: day to day (ankle), Enes Kanter: out (left knee).

Bucks Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD