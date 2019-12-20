The Jets are 5-3-1 against opponents in the Central Division. Winnipeg averages only 2.9 per game, the least in the league. Nathan Beaulieu leads the team averaging 0.4.

In their last meeting on Oct. 10, Winnipeg won 5-2. Patrik Laine recorded two goals for the Jets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Parise leads the Wild with 14 goals, adding eight assists and recording 22 points. Eric Staal has recorded five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Mark Scheifele has recorded 36 total points while scoring 16 goals and totaling 20 assists for the Jets. Blake Wheeler has recorded nine assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Jason Zucker: out (lower body).

Jets: None listed.

