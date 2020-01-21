The Red Wings are 4-18-2 in road games. Detroit is last in the league averaging only 3.8 assists per game. Dylan Larkin leads them with 22 total assists.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Parise leads the Wild with 19 goals, adding 12 assists and totaling 31 points. Marcus Foligno has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Tyler Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with 36 points, scoring 17 goals and adding 19 assists. Larkin has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

Wild: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Mikko Koivu: day to day (illness).

Red Wings: None listed.

