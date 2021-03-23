The Ducks are 9-18-6 against opponents in the West Division. Anaheim is last in the league averaging 5.6 points per game. Jamie Drysdale leads the team with 2 total points.
The teams square off for the second game in a row.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 25 points, scoring 10 goals and collecting 15 assists. Kevin Fiala has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.
Rickard Rakell leads the Ducks with 21 points, scoring six goals and adding 15 assists. Adam Henrique has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-3-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.
Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while allowing 4.2 goals per game with an .860 save percentage.
INJURIES: Wild: Mathew Dumba: day to day (lower body), Marcus Foligno: day to day (leg).
Ducks: None listed.
