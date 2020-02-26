The Wild are 12-15-2 on the road. Minnesota has scored 40 power-play goals, converting on 20.9% of chances.
In their last meeting on Jan. 22, Minnesota won 4-2. Mats Zuccarello recorded a team-high 2 points for the Wild.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Goloubef leads the Red Wings with a minuszero in one games played this season. Anthony Mantha has collected six assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.
Ryan Suter leads the Wild with 35 total assists and has recorded 42 points. Kevin Fiala has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.
Red Wings: 2-8-0, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.
INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.
Wild: Luke Kunin: out (upper body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
