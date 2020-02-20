The Wild are 7-9-1 against opponents from the Central Division. Minnesota has given up 44 power-play goals, killing 75.1% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Dec. 12, Minnesota won 6-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 34 goals, adding 61 assists and totaling 95 points. Kailer Yamamoto has recorded five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Carson Soucy leads the Wild with a plus-16 in 54 games played this season. Kevin Fiala has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

