The Wild are 2-7-1 against opponents from the Central Division. Minnesota ranks fifth in the league shooting 10.7% and averaging 3.0 goals on 28.4 shots per game.

Minnesota beat Arizona 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 14.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has recorded 24 total points while scoring seven goals and collecting 17 assists for the Coyotes. Carl Soderberg has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Eric Staal has recorded 27 total points while scoring 12 goals and totaling 15 assists for the Wild. Jason Zucker has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Coyotes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: None listed.

Wild: Jason Zucker: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

