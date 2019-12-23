The Flames are 9-9-3 in Western Conference play. Calgary averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the league. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 34 total minutes.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Parise leads the Wild with 14 goals and has recorded 22 points. Eric Staal has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 15 goals and has recorded 28 points. Sean Monahan has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Jason Zucker: out (lower body).

Flames: None listed.

